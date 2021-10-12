WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$157.25.

WSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$155.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other WSP Global news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total transaction of C$9,707,372.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,684,878.76.

WSP traded up C$1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$159.45. The stock had a trading volume of 104,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,835. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$82.95 and a 1-year high of C$170.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$158.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$143.84.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 5.4799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 45.13%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

