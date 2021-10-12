Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Cinemark reported earnings of ($1.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($3.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

Cinemark stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.80. 3,440,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121,999. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

