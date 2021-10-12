NiSource (NYSE:NI) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

NYSE:NI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,908,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,767. NiSource has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

