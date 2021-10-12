NiSource (NYSE:NI) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.
NYSE:NI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,908,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,767. NiSource has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.
NiSource Company Profile
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
