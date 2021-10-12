Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.55.

Shares of BERY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,117. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

