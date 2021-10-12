DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
DD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.06.
Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,813,209. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.63. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,066,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,717,000 after purchasing an additional 60,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.
