DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.06.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,813,209. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.63. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,066,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,717,000 after purchasing an additional 60,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

