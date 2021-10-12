Bezant Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Bezant has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $20.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00044023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.88 or 0.00214668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00094119 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

