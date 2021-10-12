Spectrum (SPT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,237.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, Spectrum has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $36,150.10 and approximately $1,237.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.88 or 0.00307007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000682 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

