Gold Poker Price Tops $0.0028 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $14,804.15 and $21.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded down 60.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00062566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.48 or 0.00123395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00077106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,292.75 or 0.99969070 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.44 or 0.06175511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

