Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank Hapoalim B.M. offers banking, financial products and services primarily in Israel and internationally, through its subsidiaries. Its operating segment consists of Households, Private Banking, Small Business, Commercial, Corporate and Financial Management. The company offers current-account management services, deposits and saving plans, credit cards, capital-market and housing loans products and services, investment products, check discounting, foreign currency, foreign trade and other financing transactions services. It also provides factoring services which consist of financial and strategic consulting for mergers and acquisitions, privatization processes, public and private issues, guidance of companies, consulting, underwriting and management services, brokerage services, research, custody and other related services. Bank Hapoalim B.M. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, Barclays raised Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from 32.00 to 33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.49. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $47.10.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 28.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

