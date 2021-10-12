TE-FOOD (TONE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.62 Million

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $14.62 million and $147,557.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00043876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.69 or 0.00216318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00094085 BTC.

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TONE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

