GoByte (GBX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,263.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. GoByte has a market cap of $617,211.36 and $2,263.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoByte has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0645 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000040 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

