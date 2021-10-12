Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

ISNPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS ISNPY traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,452. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

