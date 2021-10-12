Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNHBY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dnb Asa from €129.00 ($151.76) to €125.00 ($147.06) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded Dnb Asa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dnb Asa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upgraded Dnb Asa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNHBY remained flat at $$21.83 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,841. Dnb Asa has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

