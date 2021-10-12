CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Receives $66.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.22.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAW. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of LAW stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.60. The company had a trading volume of 317,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,504. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.74. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. Analysts predict that CS Disco will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 8,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $410,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 707,069 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $36,258,498.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,423,395 shares of company stock valued at $126,878,407 in the last 90 days.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

