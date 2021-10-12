Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of AMTX stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aemetis will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 870.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

