BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOKF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $92.73. 74,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.80.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $471.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.53 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $750,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,960. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

