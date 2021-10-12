Apollo Currency Hits Market Cap of $60.41 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $60.41 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00096290 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.11 or 0.00421488 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00034157 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010284 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000595 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

