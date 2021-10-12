CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CAPL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.33. 9,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,032. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.34 million, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 2.24. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $859.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.14 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 21.38%. As a group, analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $874,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 52,800 shares of company stock valued at $925,534.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 685.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 59,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.