Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.17. The company had a trading volume of 98,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,272. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.61. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.15.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

