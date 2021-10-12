Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “
Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.17. The company had a trading volume of 98,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,272. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.61. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Central Garden & Pet Company Profile
Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.
