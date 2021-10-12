Digitalcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $382,871.05 and approximately $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,172.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.37 or 0.06201254 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.84 or 0.00305919 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.40 or 0.01045708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00093528 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.01 or 0.00496698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.08 or 0.00390011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.65 or 0.00298454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005009 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,859,706 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

