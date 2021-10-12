Zacks: Analysts Expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Cloudflare posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Truist boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.97.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $251,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,418,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 713,130 shares of company stock worth $84,736,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,835,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,481,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,315,000 after buying an additional 714,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $6.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.94. 4,138,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,862,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.21 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.62. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $151.47.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudflare (NET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.