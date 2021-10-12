Zacks: Brokerages Expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to Post $0.94 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.93. Baxter International reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%.

BAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Baxter International stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,633. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,185,000 after purchasing an additional 451,813 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,085,000 after acquiring an additional 97,826 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,528,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,560,000 after acquiring an additional 83,184 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,027,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,757,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,494,000 after acquiring an additional 41,193 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

