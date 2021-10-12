Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.90

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharming Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.10 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of $565.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. Pharming Group had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Equities analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.

