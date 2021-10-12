Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.34

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 347141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Separately, TD Securities raised Dorel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 2.76.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $764.99 million during the quarter. Dorel Industries had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 9.00%.

About Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF)

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

