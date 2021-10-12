$1.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to announce earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. Cirrus Logic posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.79 million.

CRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.34.

In related news, CEO John Forsyth acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $39,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,062 shares of company stock worth $1,385,641. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,624,000 after purchasing an additional 146,951 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 44,956 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 681.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $869,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.28. 307,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,681. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $66.17 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.72.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

