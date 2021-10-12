Zacks: Brokerages Expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to Announce $1.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will report earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.63. Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BECN shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

Shares of BECN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 213,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $60.93.

In related news, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

