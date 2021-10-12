Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Receives $4.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.30.

CAHPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.60 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Evolution Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Evolution Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

CAHPF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. 7,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,151. Evolution Mining has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

