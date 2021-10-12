Sentinel 1-Day Volume Reaches $599,498.00 (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $161.65 million and $599,498.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,726,150,988 coins and its circulating supply is 5,146,671,785 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

