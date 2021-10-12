$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

PEG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,827. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.95. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,333. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 466.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 30,089 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

