Brokerages Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.13). Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.28% and a negative net margin of 2,868.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 437,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,060,116. The stock has a market cap of $128.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 39.69% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

