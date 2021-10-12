Brokerages Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.13). Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.28% and a negative net margin of 2,868.74%.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 437,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,060,116. The stock has a market cap of $128.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 39.69% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.