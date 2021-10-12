Zacks: Analysts Expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCH. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.86. 402,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.78%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

