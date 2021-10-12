Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 12,131 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 840% compared to the typical volume of 1,290 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE GCI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.17. 1,021,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,365. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.70. Gannett has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $804.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.20 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gannett will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 550,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,688.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 9.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 103,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 264,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 2.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

