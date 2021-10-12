Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). Vaxart posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 4,363.92%.

VXRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Vaxart stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $6.76. 136,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,106,796. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 7,773 shares of company stock valued at $73,344 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Vaxart by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

