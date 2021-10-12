$898.85 Million in Sales Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will report $898.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $897.06 million to $902.10 million. Plexus posted sales of $913.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Plexus’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLXS. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

NASDAQ PLXS traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $92.20. 48,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,608. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.19. Plexus has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $101.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.91 and a 200-day moving average of $91.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci purchased 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,719.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Plexus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 122.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

