Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Get Avinger alerts:

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Avinger in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

AVGR traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863,557. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 102.07% and a negative net margin of 160.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Avinger in the first quarter valued at $69,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Avinger by 335.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avinger during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avinger (AVGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.