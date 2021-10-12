Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) versus InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Critical Comparison

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) and InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pulmonx and InVivo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx -89.71% -33.72% -17.91% InVivo Therapeutics N/A -47.49% -41.91%

This table compares Pulmonx and InVivo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $32.73 million 43.02 -$32.23 million ($3.16) -12.15 InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.07 million N/A N/A

InVivo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pulmonx.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pulmonx and InVivo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 0 3 4 0 2.57 InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pulmonx presently has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.87%. Given Pulmonx’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than InVivo Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Pulmonx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Pulmonx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pulmonx beats InVivo Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About InVivo Therapeutics

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord. The company was founded by Joseph P. Vacanti, Frank M. Reynolds, and Robert Langer in January 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

