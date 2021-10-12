Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.68. AMERISAFE posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.04 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.31. The company had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,178. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average is $60.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $53.50 and a twelve month high of $67.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 661.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

