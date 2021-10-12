ichi.farm Hits Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00063421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.29 or 0.00124880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00077644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,396.65 or 0.99834876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.89 or 0.06222738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars.

