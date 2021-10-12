Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the highest is $2.59. Toll Brothers reported earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $57.07. 26,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,191. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.81. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $40.95 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

