iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.87. iRobot reported earnings per share of $2.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,965. iRobot has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day moving average is $93.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iRobot by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

