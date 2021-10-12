Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to post $22.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $2.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 948.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $33.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.27 million to $108.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $49.96 million, with estimates ranging from $30.97 million to $65.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $527,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 0.3% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 675.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALBO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.52. 3,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,547. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $587.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $43.41.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

