Brokerages Anticipate BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to Post $0.88 EPS

Brokerages predict that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.94. BankUnited reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $231.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.90 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BankUnited by 16.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,027,000 after buying an additional 177,433 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 271.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,684,000 after buying an additional 610,241 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in BankUnited by 3.6% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 343,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,114,000 after buying an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 810,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,613,000 after buying an additional 21,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

BKU traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,084. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

