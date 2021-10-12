Zacks: Brokerages Expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $282.57 Million

Brokerages expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to report $282.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.00 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $223.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.61 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRMT. TheStreet cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

CRMT stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.13. 1,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,028. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $82.72 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 7.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 77.4% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 14.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth $519,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

