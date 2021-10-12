Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to report $25.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.10 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $25.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $97.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.40 million to $104.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $136.71 million, with estimates ranging from $94.20 million to $177.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLDP shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $14.94. 502,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,343. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.70 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $42.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

