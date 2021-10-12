Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Receives $26.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

CMTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Noble Financial lowered Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Comtech Telecommunications stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,464. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,205,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,897,000 after acquiring an additional 311,380 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,357,000 after acquiring an additional 111,190 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 400,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

