-$0.07 EPS Expected for Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Owlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Owlet will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Owlet.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Owlet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of OWLT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. 28,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,667. Owlet has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

