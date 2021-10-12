Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00041800 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00096895 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.72 or 0.00424200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00013025 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00026788 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSPECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.