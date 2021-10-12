YOUengine Market Cap Reaches $6.85 Million (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One YOUengine coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. YOUengine has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YOUengine alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00044274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.75 or 0.00222798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00094281 BTC.

YOUengine Coin Profile

YOUengine (YOUC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling YOUengine

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOUengine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOUengine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.