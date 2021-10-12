Kava Price Down 10.1% This Week (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Kava has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $523.82 million and $111.48 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.73 or 0.00010397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00096895 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.72 or 0.00424200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00013025 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00034483 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 147,315,132 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

