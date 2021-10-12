$605.00 Million in Sales Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will post sales of $605.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $610.00 million and the lowest is $600.00 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $435.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

KFY stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,330. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 9.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 8.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 26.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 272,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,779,000 after purchasing an additional 56,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

